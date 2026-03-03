Eagles Fight Back in 5-4 Shootout Loss at Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, CA. - Colorado scored three goals in the first 5:28 of the third period to erase a 3-1 deficit, before falling to the Bakersfield Condors 5-4 in a shootout on Tuesday. Eagles forward Luke Toporowski netted a pair of goals, while Tristen Nielsen, Jayson Megna and Jacob MacDonald also produced multi-point performances. Goalie Trent Miner suffered the shootout loss in net, allowing four goals on 32 shots.

A 2-on-1 rush would lead to the game's first goal, as Condors forward James Hamblin cruised through the slot before flipping the puck into the back of the net, putting Bakersfield on top 1-0 just 3:29 into the contest.

Colorado's first power play would lead to an equalizer, as Toporowski camped out at the top of the crease before deflecting a shot from the point past goalie Matt Tomkins. The goal was Toporowski's fifth of the season and tied the game at 1-1 at the 6:49 mark of the first period.

The Condors would jump back on top on the power play, as forward Isaac Howard blasted home a one-timer from the bottom of the right-wing circle, giving Bakersfield a 2-1 edge with 4:54 left to play in the opening frame.

An Eagles turnover behind the net would set up Condors forward Quinn Hutson to field a pass at the side of the crease, before tucking a shot past Miner and stretching the lead to 3-1 at the 16:36 mark.

The second period would see Bakersfield earn three opportunities on the man-advantage, including 1:50 on a 5-on-3 power play. Despite the lopsided numbers, Colorado would keep the Condors off the scoreboard, and the two teams left for the second intermission with Bakersfield still leading, 3-1.

The Eagles would start the rally just 3:22 into the third period when Nielsen buried a chance on top of the crease, trimming the deficit to 3-2.

Colorado would strike again 1:01 later when Toporowski lit the lamp with a wrister from the low slot, evening the score at 3-3.

A power play would then set up forward Danil Gushchin to push a rebound above the crease past goalie Matt Tomkins, giving the Eagles a 4-3 advantage with 14:32 left to play.

As time wound down, the Condors would pull Tomkins in favor of the extra attacker and forward Sam Poulin would flip a puck over the pads of Miner to tie the game at 4-4 at the 18:44 mark.

The game would shift to sudden-death overtime, with the Eagles outshooting Bakersfield 5-2, but neither side able to find the back of the net.

In the ensuing shootout, the Condors would see Poulin and Howard light the lamp, while Tomkins stopped two of Colorado's three shooters to secure the 5-4 win.

Tomkins collected the win in net, making 29 saves on 33 shots. The Eagles finished the game going 2-for-4 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday, March 6th at 8:00pm MT at Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, British Columbia.







