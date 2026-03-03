March Madness Hits Tucson Arena as Roadrunners Begin Home Stretch

Published on March 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

TUCSON - With six weeks and 20 games remaining in the American Hockey League (AHL) regular season, the Tucson Roadrunners, top affiliate of the Utah Mammoth, open the home stretch of the 2025-26 campaign with 12 March games, including six at Tucson Arena.

Several fan-favorite theme nights return to the Old Pueblo this month, including First Responder Night, St. Patty's Celebration and the final El Lazo Night of the 2025-26 season, alongside two new additions making their Southern Arizona debut: Emo Night and Grateful Dead Night.

The Roadrunners begin March on the road, finishing their six-game road trip against Pacific Division rivals San Jose Barracuda (Mar. 1), Ontario Reign (Mar. 4) and Bakersfield Condors (Mar. 6-7), before returning home for a four-game homestand.

Tucson's March home slate kicks off with four games in six days, beginning with a midweek series against the Henderson Silver Knights on Mar. 10-11 - Henderson's first visit to Tucson Arena this season - and concluding with a two-game weekend set against San Jose on Mar. 14-15.

The Roadrunners will make their final regular-season trip north of the border to face the Central Division's Manitoba Moose for the first time since Tucson's inaugural 2016-17 season on Mar. 21 and Mar. 23. Tucson closes March with a two-game home series against the Pacific Division leading Ontario Reign on Mar. 27-28, marking the final meetings of the regular season between the two clubs.

Tickets for all March home games, as well as remaining 2025-26 home dates, are available at Ticketmaster.com.

The six-game March home slate promises exciting ticket value, fun pre-game parties, food and beverage specials, specialty jerseys and more!

MARCH HOME GAMES & PROMOTIONS

Tuesday, March 10 - Two for Tuesdays

Break up the work week and head to Tucson Arena. Two for Tuesdays offers $2 hot dogs and $2 sodas for fans, making it easy to grab friends and cheer on the Roadrunners versus the Silver Knights.

Promotions:

Cox Family Pack (4 tickets + $20 concession voucher starting at $70)

Two for Tuesdays ($2 Hot Dogs and Sodas)

Wednesday, March 11 - Emo Night

You made it to Wednesday, so grab your friends and revisit your junior-high phases together on Emo Night against Henderson. Enjoy plenty of hockey action and throwback jams all night long.

Promotions:

Cox Family Pack (4 tickets + $20 concession voucher starting at $70)

Saturday, March 14 - First Responder's Night

Join us as we recognize and celebrate local first responders with special in-game tributes. The Roadrunners will wear specialty jerseys, followed by a postgame game-worn jersey auction where fans can take home their favorite player's jersey. A ticket to the Roadrunners game also grants admission to the annual Tucson Police vs. Fire Department game at 4:15 p.m.

Promotions:

First Responder Jersey Post-Game Auction

Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers Ticket Pack (4 tickets + $20 CBCB Gift Card starting at $70)

Sunday, March 15 - St. Patty's Celebration

Don't wait until St. Patrick's Day to get the party started- celebrate the season with the Roadrunners when they host the Barracuda. The festivities begin with a free pregame patio party at 1:30 p.m., featuring a live concert by ZNORA, plus food, beverages, green beer, and games with Rowdy and Dusty.

Promotions:

Pre-Game Party at the Plaza

Cox Family Pack (4 tickets + $20 concession voucher starting at $70)

Friday, March 27 - El Lazo Night

Celebrate Hispanic heritage on El Lazo Night as the Roadrunners honor Southern Arizona's vibrant culture with specialty El Lazo jerseys, Latin music and themed in-arena entertainment throughout the night.

Promotions:

Cool Willey's Frosty Friday ($5 draft beers and $5 hot dogs)

Cox Family Pack (4 tickets + $20 concession voucher starting at $70)

Saturday, March 28 - Grateful Dead Night

Turn back the clock and rock out on Grateful Dead Night with Dead-Head music and themed in-arena entertainment throughout the night. The celebration starts early with a pregame tailgate party featuring food and drinks from our proud partner, Barrio Brewing Co. Come early, stay late and enjoy a night of hockey and classic rock at Tucson Arena. The tailgate party begins at 4:30pm.

Promotions:

Barrio Tailgate Party Pack (1 ticket + Roadrunners & Grateful Dead co-branded T-shirt + Barrio Tailgate Party access starting at $65)

Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers Ticket Pack (4 tickets + $20 CBCB Gift Card starting at $70)







