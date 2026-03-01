Roadrunners Fall to Barracuda, 5-3
Published on February 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (31-15-2-2) scored four unanswered goals - including three late in the second period - to defeat the Tucson Roadrunners 5-3 on Saturday at Tech CU Arena. Tucson (23-20-8-0) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after rookie Jack Ricketts opened the scoring in the first minute of play, and rookie defenseman Dmitri Simashev converted on the power play with 1:37 remaining in the first period. The goal capped a two-point night for Simashev, who finished with a goal and an assist.
San Jose got on the board just 15 seconds into the second period when Donavan Houle cut the deficit in half. Andrew Agozzino responded six minutes later during four-on-four play to restore Tucson's two-goal cushion.
Trailing 3-1, the Barracuda stormed back with three consecutive goals in the final six minutes of the second period. Mattias Havelid scored on the power play and Flip Bystedt added two goals, including the go-ahead tally with under a minute remaining in the frame, which stood as the game-winning goal.
The loss snapped Tucson's two-game road winning streak. Despite the defeat, the Roadrunners received strong play in net. Matthew Villalta stopped all 15 shots he faced in the first period before exiting early in the second due to injury. Jaxson Stauber came on in relief and finished with 21 saves on 24 shots.
Cameron Hebig, Kevin Rooney, Austin Poganski and Ben McCartney each recorded an assist for Tucson.
The Roadrunners will look to split the series against the Barracuda on Sunday at Tech CU Arena. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. AZT.
