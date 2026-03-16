Roadrunners Rally Past Barracuda 5-4 to Complete Weekend Sweep

Published on March 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners (27-23-9-0) completed a weekend sweep of the San Jose Barracuda (35-18-2-2) with a wild 5-4 comeback victory Sunday at Tucson Arena.

Tucson jumped out to an early lead with goals from Jalen Luypen and Maveric Lamoureux four minutes apart in the opening period. San Jose responded late in the frame when Jimmy Huntington scored to cut the deficit to 2-1 heading into the first intermission.

The Barracuda seized momentum in the second period, scoring three times to take a 4-2 lead into the final frame.

However, the script flipped early in the third period-much like Saturday's contest-as the Roadrunners erupted for three goals in a span of less than five minutes. Daniil But and Andrew Agozzino scored just over two minutes apart to tie the game before Lamoureux netted his second goal of the night at 5:50 to give Tucson a 5-4 lead.

The Roadrunners held off the Barracuda the rest of the way to secure the comeback victory and the weekend sweep.

Six Tucson defensemen recorded at least one point in Sunday's win. Kevin Connauton, Scott Perunovich, Maveric Lamoureux, Max Szuber, Montana Onyebuchi and Dmitri Simashev each contributed. Lamoureux led the way with two goals, including the game-winner, while Perunovich recorded two assists-his 30th and 31st of the season.

Five Tucson forwards also recorded points. Luypen finished with a goal and an assist, while But and Agozzino each scored. Austin Poganski added two assists on the Roadrunners' first two goals of the third-period comeback, and Kevin Rooney also picked up an assist.

Goaltender Matthew Villalta made 44 saves on 48 shots to earn his 15th win of the season.

With the victory, Tucson improved to 63 points and remains in eighth place in the Pacific Division, now just one point behind the San Diego Gulls for the seventh and final playoff spot. Henderson currently holds sixth place with 66 points following its win Sunday over Abbotsford.

The Roadrunners also clinched the season series against San Jose with a 5-1-2-0 record.

TEAM NOTES

Tucson has opened the scoring in back-to-back games and has scored 10 first-period goals over its last three games, dating back to Mar. 11 vs. HSK, outscored its opponents 10-4 in the opening frame during that stretch.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Scott Perunovich recorded his ninth multi-point game and team-leading seventh multi-assist game of the campaign. He now sits four assists shy of tying Jamie McBain for most in a single season by a defenseman (35 in 2016-2017) and five points shy of tying Kyle Wood for the most points by a Roadrunners defenseman in a single season (43).

Jalen Luypen recorded his first multi-point game of the season.

Maverick Lamoureux scored his fourth and fifth goal of the season to secure his first career multi-goal game. Sunday's pair of goals also marked his third multi-point game of the season.

Max Szuber tallied his 16th assist and 26th point of the season on Maveric Lamoureux's first-period goal and needs just six points to match his career-high 32-point season in 2024-25.

Matthew Villalta made 21 saves in the first period, one shy of his season-high for saves in a single frame. His 22-save third period at SJ on 12/6 is the most saves by any AHL goaltender in the third period this season.

Villalta finished with 44 saves, five shy of his career-high 49-save performance vs MB on 10/8.

Villalta notched his 64th win as a Roadrunner, just two shy of tying Adin Hill for first all-time in franchise history (66).

Daniil But found the back of the net for the second-straight game, tallying his 15th goal of the season in the third period. He finished the weekend series with three goals and five points in two games.

Andrew Agozzino found the back of the net for the second-straight game, tallying his 14th goal of the season in the third period. He finished the weekend series with three goals and four points in two games.

Agozzino's goal extended his point streak to three games, dating back to 3/11 vs HSK, tallying seven points (3g, 4a) in that span.

Austin Poganski recorded his third multi-point game in a row - and team-leading 12th of the season overall, totaling six points (3g, 3a) in that span.

Sunday's pair of helpers also marked Poganski's fifth multi-assist game of the season, tied for the second-most on the team.

Poganski now has a career-high 27 assists on the season, surpassing last season's career-high 26-point total.

Poganski has now recorded six goals and eight points in his last seven home games dating back to Jan. 21 vs. San Diego.

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Tucson jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when Kevin Connauton fired a slap shot from the blue line that was deflected in front by Jalen Luypen, beating San Jose goaltender Jakub Skarek blocker side just before the five-minute mark.

The physical tone was set early as both teams exchanged hits through the opening minutes, including a pair of strong checks from Montana Onyebuchi. Despite the Roadrunners' early lead, the Barracuda held a 5-2 advantage in shots during the opening stretch.

Maveric Lamoureux extended Tucson's lead to 2-0 at 8:43 after corralling a rebound from a Max Szuber point shot and lifting a wrister past Skarek's right shoulder.

At the other end, Tucson goaltender Matthew Villalta kept the Roadrunners in front with several key stops, including a save off his mask on Barracuda forward Lucas Vanroboys. Even with Villalta's strong play, San Jose controlled possession past the midway mark and held a 12-5 edge in shots.

Late in the period, Tucson was forced to kill a five-on-three penalty. San Jose capitalized when Jimmy Huntington scored at 18:17, burying a rebound from a Mattias Hävelid shot near the crease to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Despite being outshot 22-6 in the opening frame, Tucson carried a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

SECOND PERIOD

The Roadrunners earned their first power-play opportunity of the night at 5:38 but were unable to convert.

Despite being heavily outshot, Tucson generated some momentum with extended puck possession in the San Jose zone early in the period.

San Jose tied the game at 8:58 when Brendan Hoffmann capitalized on a Roadrunners giveaway in their own zone, finishing a loose puck during a net-front scramble to make it 2-2.

The Barracuda took their first lead of the game just over two minutes later. Lucas Vanroboys finished a two-on-one rush off a feed from Hoffmann at 11:19, beating Villalta blocker side to give San Jose a 3-2 advantage.

San Jose added to its lead at 16:27 when Quentin Musty carried the puck into the Tucson zone and snapped a shot past Villalta that deflected off the post and into the net to make it 4-2.

The Barracuda continued to control possession through the latter stages of the period and entered the second intermission with a two-goal lead. Tucson was outshot 10-7 in the period and 32-13 through 40 minutes.

THIRD PERIOD

Tucson stormed back early in the third period, scoring three unanswered goals in the opening six minutes to take a 5-4 lead.

Daniil But pulled the Roadrunners within one just 1:01 into the frame after an Austin Poganski shot trickled through Jakub Skarek, allowing But to jam the loose puck home in the blue paint.

Andrew Agozzino tied the game at 3:03 following an extended Tucson offensive-zone shift. Dmitri Simashev fired a shot from the right point that deflected off Poganski's stick and landed on Agozzino's blade, where he buried the equalizer to make it 4-4.

Lamoureux then gave Tucson its first lead since the opening period at 5:50, snapping a shot from the slot past Skarek's glove to cap the three-goal surge.

Both teams settled into a more even pace past the midway point of the period, with San Jose holding a slight 12-8 edge in shots during the frame.

Tucson was forced to kill a late penalty at 17:19 but held off the Barracuda push to complete the third-period comeback and secure a 5-4 victory.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners will head North of the border to take on the Central Division's Manitoba Moose for a two-game set on Saturday and Monday at Canada Life Centre. Saturday's coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. AZT with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by David Mooradian. Monday's broadcast starts at 4:45 p.m. ahead of puck drop.

Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app and watch on AHLtv on FloHockey.







American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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