Postponed Game in Grand Rapids Rescheduled for March 24

Published on March 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that their game in Grand Rapids that was postponed last Friday because of unsafe ice conditions has been reschedule for Tuesday, March 24th at 6 pm CT at the Van Andel Arena.

The Admirals will have three games prior to their final visit of the year to the Van Andel Arena beginning with a pair of games in Winnipeg this week against the Moose.







American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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