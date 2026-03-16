Postponed Game in Grand Rapids Rescheduled for March 24
Published on March 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that their game in Grand Rapids that was postponed last Friday because of unsafe ice conditions has been reschedule for Tuesday, March 24th at 6 pm CT at the Van Andel Arena.
The Admirals will have three games prior to their final visit of the year to the Van Andel Arena beginning with a pair of games in Winnipeg this week against the Moose.
Check out the Milwaukee Admirals Statistics
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