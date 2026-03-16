Truscott Reassigned to Toledo, Hawkins Released from PTO

Published on March 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins reassigned defenseman Jacob Truscott to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. In addition, the Griffins released forward Brandon Hawkins from his professional tryout, returning him to Toledo.

Truscott made his professional debut with the Griffins on Oct. 18 against the Manitoba Moose and later bagged his first pro point with an assist on Oct. 28 at Iowa. Through 10 games in the AHL, the Port Huron, Michigan, native has three assists, four penalty minutes and a plus-two rating. Truscott has also appeared in 43 games with the Walleye, logging 17 points (4-13-17), 10 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating. He ranks among Toledo's defensemen leaders in points (3rd), assists (3rd), goals (T3rd), and plus-minus rating (T7th). Truscott made his ECHL debut on Nov. 7 at Kalamazoo, securing an assist in the process. Truscott was the 144th overall pick by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Hawkins, the captain of Toledo, made his Griffins debut on March 14 against the Milwaukee Admirals and finished with a minus-one rating in two games. Hawkins has 60 points (24-35-60), 18 penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating in 54 games with the Walleye this season. The 31-year-old ranks among the team leaders in points (1st), assists (2nd) and goals (1st), while also placing among the ECHL leaders in points (3rd), assists (T9th) and goals (T5th). Hawkins is the reigning two-time ECHL MVP (2023-25), as he has ranked first in the ECHL in points in the last two campaigns, showing a combined 182 points (77-105-182) in 141 regular-season games since 2023-24. Last season, Hawkins aided the Walleye to the Kelly Cup Finals with a league-best 24 points (6-18-24) in 20 playoff outings. Throughout his seven-year ECHL career, the Macomb, Michigan, native has 459 points (215-244-459) in 397 regular-season games, adding 101 points (42-59-101) in 81 postseason contests. Hawkins last played in the AHL during the 2022-23 season with the Chicago Wolves and has shown seven points (3-4-7), 34 penalty minutes and a minus-seven rating in 30 career AHL games across parts of six seasons.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.







American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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