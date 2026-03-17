Eagles Add Defensemen Chris Hedden, Aiden Hansen-Bukata

Published on March 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed defenseman Chris Hedden to an Amateur Tryout Agreement and fellow blueliner Aiden Hansen-Bukata to a Professional Tryout Agreement.

Hedden recently concluded his senior season at Air Force, where he served as team captain for the Falcons during the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot, 185-pound defenseman led all Air Force skaters with 12 goals and 34 points, as those 12 goals and 34 points were also good for second in the nation among defensemen. That production also led to Hedden recently being named a finalist for both AHA Player of the Year and Defenseman of the Year honors.

Hansen-Bukata comes to the Eagles from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, where he has four goals and 35 assists in 56 games this season. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound rookie spent five seasons at the NCAA level, enjoying a four-year career at the Rochester Institute of Technology, before skating his final season at Ohio State University. In 170 career NCAA contests, Hansen-Bukata generated 109 points (11g/98a), including a career-high 32 points in 37 games with RIT during the 2022-23 campaign.

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday, March 17th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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