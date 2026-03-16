Silver Knights Win Fourth Straight With 7-5 Victory Over Abbotsford

Published on March 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Silver Knights defeated the Abbotsford Canucks, 7-5, on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Forum.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Less than two-minutes into the contest, Abbotsford's newest acquisition, Jayden Grubbe, scored to give the Canucks a 1-0 lead. Soon after, Nick Poisson would up the Canucks lead to 2-0. At 7:15 Viliam Kmec scored his first American Hockey League goal from Trevor Connelly and Kai Uchacz. Ben Hemmerling wouldn't waste much time, scoring two goals in under 90-seconds to give Henderson a 3-2 lead. Halfway through the second period, Hemmerling completed his first AHL hat trick, making it 4-2 for Henderson. Abbotsford got two quick goals to start the third from Ty Mueller and Chase Stillman to tie the game at 4-4. Four-minutes later, Dylan Coghlan fired the puck in from the blue line to make it 5-4. Later in the third, Mitch McLain lasered a pass to Uchacz for a goal off the rush to take a 6-4 lead. While playing 6-on-4, Abbotsford's Danila Klimovich brought the game to within one goal, 6-5. In the dying seconds of the contest, Hemmerling scored his fourth goal of the game on the empty net to secure a 7-5 victory for Henderson.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Mar. 17 | 6 p.m. | at Calgary Flames

Thursday, Mar. 19 | 6 p.m. | at Calgary Flames

Saturday, Mar. 21 | 6 p.m. | vs Texas Stars

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will now head to Calgary for two mid-week matchups against the Wranglers on Tuesday and Thursday. You can follow the team on the road and at home by listening on 1230 The Game or watching on FloHockey.







American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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