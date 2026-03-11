Silver Knights Shut Out Tucson, 5-0

Published on March 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Silver Knights shutout the Tucson Roadrunners, 5-0, on Tuesday night at Tucson Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

In the latter stages of the first period, Jeremy Davies scored his second goal in as many games to give Henderson a 1-0 lead. At 7:51 of the second, Mitch McLain would increase the Henderson lead to 2-0. Early into the third, Kai Uchacz made it 3-0 Henderson on a breakaway while playing 4-on-4 hockey. Tuomas Uronen would break his goal-drought, making it 4-0 with his first goal in 12 games. With nine-minutes left in the game, the Roadrunners pulled their goalie, and Dylan Coghlan quickly fired the puck the length of the ice into the empty net, making it 5-0. Tucson pushed their final shot total to 30, but goaltender Carl Lindbom held on to earn his third shutout of the season.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Mar. 11 | 6:30 p.m. | at Tucson Roadrunners

Saturday, Mar. 14 | 7 p.m. | at Abbotsford Canucks

Sunday, Mar. 15 | 4 p.m. | at Abbotsford Canucks

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will have one more game against the Roadrunners in Tucson, AZ tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. The team will then head north of the border for two games with both the Abbotsford Canucks and the Calgary Wranglers. You can follow the team on the road and at home by listening on 1230 The Game or watching on FloHockey.







