Reign Rise Above Silver Knights, Winning 2-1

Published on March 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Silver Knights fell to the Ontario Reign, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon at Lee's Family Forum.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Ontario's Glenn Gawdin opened the scoring, putting the Reign up 1-0 at 13:24 of the first. It wasn't until 14-minutes had passed in the second that another goal would be scored; Cole Guttman would give the Reign a 2-0 lead. Jeremy Davies would cut into the lead, scoring from Alexander Holtz and Trevor Connelly at 12:46 in the third to make it 2-1. After a lengthy 6-on-5 period with Cameron Whitehead on the bench, the Silver Knights were unable to score the tying goal and Ontario held on for a 2-1 victory.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Mar. 10 | 5:30 p.m. | at Tucson Roadrunners

Wednesday, Mar. 11 | 5:30 p.m. | at Tucson Roadrunners

Sunday, Mar. 14 | 7 p.m. | at Abbotsford Canucks

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will now hit the road for a 12-day, six-game roadtrip that begins on March 10 and 11 in Tucson, AZ. The team will then head north of the border for two games with both the Abbotsford Canucks and the Calgary Wranglers. You can follow the team on the road and at home by listening on 1230 The Game or watching on FloHockey.







