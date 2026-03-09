Wolves Rally to Earn Point with 7-6 Shootout Loss to Stars

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves weren't able to avoid being swept during their weekend series with Texas-though they did earn a point-after falling to the Stars 7-6 in a shootout Sunday at Allstate Arena.

Juuso Valimaki and Skyler Brind'Amour each had a goal and an assist while Bradly Nadeau, Cal Foote, Noel Gunler and Domenick Fensore each scored but the Wolves came up short in a bid for a second point in the standings. Ryan Suzuki and Felix Unger Sorum each chipped in three assists for the Wolves in the second of back-to-back games between the Central Division rivals.

The Stars came out on fire and raced to a 2-0 advantage within the first 1 minute, 42 seconds of the game behind goals from Antonio Stranges and Cross Hanas.

The early deficit didn't deter the Wolves as they reeled off three consecutive goals to carry a lead into the first intermission.

Nadeau's goal midway through the opening period got things started for the home team. The winger pounced on a pass from Justin Robidas from behind the Texas net and ripped a one-timer from the left circle past Stars goaltender Arno Tiefensee. Robidas and Suzuki had assists on Nadeau's team-leading 24th goal of the season.

Later in the first, the Wolves tied it at 2-2 when Foote took a feed from Unger Sorum and snapped a wrist shot from the high slot that sailed by Tiefensee to the stick side for the defenseman's fourth marker of the season. Unger Sorum and Noah Philp were given assists.

Gunler's 11th goal of the season late in the frame gave the Wolves their first lead of the contest. The forward gathered a pass from Josiah Slavin, picked his spot and wired a shot from between the rings that solved Tiefensee to the stick side. Slavin and Brind'Amour earned assists.

That was enough for Texas head coach Toby Petersen as he replaced Tiefensee with Remi Poirier in net.

The Stars pulled even at 3-3 on Matthew Seminoff's tally early in the second, but the Wolves kept pushing the pace and opened a two-goal advantage.

Fensore spearheaded the attack when he unleashed a rocket from the point that found its way through traffic and into the back of the net. Charles Alexis Legault and Suzuki recorded assists.

Midway through the second, the Wolves took a 5-3 lead while skating on the power play. Suzuki's backhand pass landed right on the stick of Valimaki and the veteran defenseman didn't miss with a shot from the high slot. Suzuki and Unger Sorum picked up assists on Valimaki's seventh goal of the campaign.

The Stars kept coming in the third and seized a 6-5 lead on goals by Seminoff, Curtis McKenzie and Michael Karow.

With the clock winding down, the Wolves were on the power play and also had an extra attacker with goalie Amir Miftakhov pulled. Brind'Amour took advantage when the forward redirected an Unger Sorum pass into the net. Unger Sorum and Valimaki had assists.

After a scoreless overtime, the Stars won it in the shootout when Cameron Hughes and Kole Lind solved Miftakhov.

Miftakhov (31 saves) suffered the loss for the Wolves while Poirier (26 saves) earned the win in relief for the Stars.

Chicago dropped to 28-13-6-6 on the season while Texas stands at 27-23-3-1.

Up next: The Wolves host the Iowa Wild on Wednesday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.







