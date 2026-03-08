Bears' Bitten Suspended for One Game
Published on March 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release


SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Hershey Bears forward Sam Bitten has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a spearing incident in a game at Hartford on Mar. 7.

Bitten will miss Hershey's game today (Mar. 8) at Providence.

