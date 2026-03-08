Nick Andrews Reassigned to Toledo

March 8, 2026

Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Nick Andrews

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday reassigned defenseman Nick Andrews to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Andrews, who is in his rookie campaign, made his AHL debut yesterday at the Cleveland Monsters. Andrews has spent the rest of the season with the Walleye and has 21 points (3-18-21), 17 penalty minutes and a plus-five rating in 53 games. He ranks among the Toledo defensemen leaders in points (2nd), assists (2nd) and goals (T3rd). Andrews, an undrafted free agent out of MSU, compiled 18 points (2-16-18), 14 penalty minutes and a plus-28 rating during his fifth and final year of NCAA eligibility in 2024-25. He ranked among the MSU defensemen leaders in points (3rd), assists (T2nd), goals (4th), and plus-minus rating (1st). His plus-28 rating in 2024-25 also tied for seventh among all NCAA skaters and tied for third among all NCAA defensemen. Prior to joining the Spartans, the 24-year-old spent four seasons at Colorado College where he notched 49 points (10-39-49), 73 penalty minutes and a minus-24 rating in 129 career games from 2020-24.

