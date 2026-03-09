Sale Scores Twice in Weekend Sweep of Wranglers

The Firebirds defeated defeated the Calgary Wranglers on Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 4-1. Eduard Sale, Kaden Hammell, and Logan Morrison each scored to help the Firebirds sweep the weekend series against the Calgary Wranglers.

Victor Ostman made 15 saves in the winning effort, improving his season record to 13-12-3-0. Coachella Valley outshot Calgary 36-16.

The Firebirds record is now 30-20-5-0 as they gear up for a home-and-home set against the Ontario Reign beginning this Friday, March 13th at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

THREE STARS:

3.) Logan Morrison - CV: Morrison recorded four points on the weekend, including a goal on Sunday afternoon for his team leading 26th of the season.

2.) Kaden Hammell - CV: Hammell scored the eventual game-winning goal at 7:32 of the second period.

1.) Eduard Sale - CV: Sale bookended the scoring, netting the game's first goal and closing out the offense with an empty net goal. It was Sale's first career multi-goal game.







