Condors Blank Tucson, 2-0, in Front of over 6,000

Matt Tomkins stopped all 30 shots he faced and the Bakersfield Condors (30-17-10, 70pts) shutout the Tucson Roadrunners (25-22-8, 58pts) in front of 6,003 on Saturday at Dignity Health Arena. It was Tomkins' fourth shutout of the season.

Rhett Pitlick (7th) scored off a turnover at 15:11 of the opening period to give the Condors a 1-0 lead after one. It was the first five-on-five goal of the weekend for the Condors. Matt Tomkins made 10 saves in the first period.

James Hamblin (23rd) added the insurance marker on a one-timer at the bottom of the right-wing circle with just under three minutes left in regulation. Hamblin has six points (5g-1a) in his last six games. Seth Griffith had an assist on the goal, his fifth assist in four games. He is t-4th in the league scoring race.

Bakersfield improved to 8-1-1 on Saturdays on home ice.

The Condors jump out of the division for the first time this season when they head to Cedar Park for two games with the Texas Stars next Friday and Saturday. It's part of a three-game road trip. Bakersfield's next home game is Saturday, March 21 for Star Wars Night against Calgary.







