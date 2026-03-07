First Responders Night Tomorrow

Published on March 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors are home for First Responders Night Saturday presented by Five 0 Driving School, Eyewitness News, and 107.9 KUZZ.

There will be an on-ice emergency vehicle parade, demonstrations, and exhibits as we honor our brave men and women in emergency services. Join us pre-game at 2 p.m. for the annual Guns N Hoses game pitting law enforcement against fire personnel for charity.

Doors open at 6 p.m., puck drops at 7 p.m. Pre-game festivities on the plaza with the exhibits and emergency vehicles begins at 5 p.m.







American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2026

