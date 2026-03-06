Syracuse Crunch to Hold Star Wars Night March 14

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding Star Wars Night as part of their Crunch-Con series on Saturday, March 14 when the team hosts the Laval Rocket at 5 p.m.

Star Wars night brings the Crunch to a galaxy far, far away. From characters in attendance, to special Star Wars night graphics and music and a one-of-a-kind giveaway, Star Wars Night is the ultimate family night at the Crunch.

As part of Star Wars Night at the Crunch, fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite character and take photos with members of the 501st Legion and the Rebel Legion Echo Base costume troops who will be attending the game in authentic Star Wars regalia. Additional Star Wars groups will have tables on the concourse. No weapons are allowed in the building.

During a night full of Jedi, Wookiees and Stormtroopers, the Crunch will play Star Wars clips on the scoreboard throughout the game after Star Wars characters drop the ceremonial first puck.

Tickets for Star Wars Night at the Crunch are $22 at www.syracusecrunch.com/starwars. Fans that purchase tickets will also be entered into a drawing for The Dark Falcon LEGO Set. Additional raffle tickets will be available for $5 at Guest Services, cash only. Proceeds from Star Wars Night tickets will benefit Paige's Butterfly Run.

The mission of Paige's Butterfly Run, Inc. is to raise funds with integrity to benefit current and future pediatric cancer patients and their families in Central New York through the sponsorship of pediatric oncology research and patient programs at Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse, New York.

