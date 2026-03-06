Moose Sign Defenceman Sean Larochelle to Amateur Tryout

Published on March 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose announced today the team signed defenceman Sean Larochelle to an amateur tryout agreement.

Larochelle, 25, recorded 20 points (7G, 13A) in 28 games with the Concordia Stingers in USPORTS this season. The Varennes, Que. product totalled 74 points (22G, 52A) in 102 career games at Concordia. Larochelle captured an OUA Conference Championship with the Stingers in 2025 and a silver medal at the University Cup National Championship. The defender was named to the OUA East Second All-Star team in both 2024 and 2025. Prior to his collegiate career, Larochelle played 207 games for the QMJHL's Victoriaville Tigres and Cape Breton Screaming Eagles while posting 108 points (25G, 83A) and captured the 2021 QMJHL Championship with Victoriaville.

Sean Larochelle

Defence

Born Feb. 11, 2001 - Varennes, Que.

Height 5.10 - Weight 177 - Shoots R

The Moose host the Toronto Marlies for games tonight (7 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.). This evening's matchup features $6 Bud and Bud Light all night. Sunday is the Collectibles Game with a Tyrel Bauer mini bobblehead giveaway for the first 3,000 fans in attendance. Tickets for both games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

