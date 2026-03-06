Forwards Keaton Mastrodonato and Kentai Isogai Recalled from Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign have re-called forwards Keaton Mastrodonato and Kenta Isogai from the ECHL's Grenville Swamp Rabbits.
Mastrodonato, 25, currently leads Greenville with 19 goals and 39 points in 48 games. He has played one game with the Reign this season collecting his first AHL assist on Jan. 9 in a 5-4 shootout win over Henderson. The Powell River, BC native is in his third professional season having collected four goals and an assist in 35 AHL games while accumulating 130 points (62G, 68A) in 149 ECHL contests. He signed a one-year AHL contract with the Reign over the summer.
Isogai, 21, has appeared in 15 games with Ontario this season notching two points (1G, 1A) whole tallying 17 points (5G, 12A) in 28 games with Greenville. The rookie signed a two-year AHL contract with Ontario over the summer after spending the previous two seasons in the WHL splitting time with the Wenatchee Wild and Victoria Royals accumulating 166 points (63G, 103A) in 123 games.
