Petersen, Iowa Shut out Springfield 2-0
Published on March 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Cal Petersen stopped all 28 shots he faced and the Iowa Wild blanked the Springfield Thunderbirds 2-0 at MassMutual Center on Friday night.
Gerry Mayhew collected a pass from Hunter Haight and wired a wrister over Vadim Zherenko (25 saves) 1:58 into the contest to put Iowa ahead 1-0. Will Zmolek also assisted the game's opening goal.
The Wild outshot the Thunderbirds 13-9 in the first person and 8-7 in the middle frame. Petersen came up with his biggest stops of the game during the second period when he stoned Hugh McGing and Marc-André Gaudet with consecutive blocker saves from close range.
Ryan Sandelin sealed the win with an empty-net goal with an assist from David Spacek with 23 seconds remaining.
Springfield outshot Iowa 28-27. The Wild finished 0-for-3 with the man advantage and killed off both Thunderbirds power plays.
Iowa and Springfield complete their weekend set at MassMutual Center on Saturday, Mar. 7 at 5:05 p.m.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
