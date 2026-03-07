Petersen, Iowa Shut out Springfield 2-0

Published on March 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Cal Petersen stopped all 28 shots he faced and the Iowa Wild blanked the Springfield Thunderbirds 2-0 at MassMutual Center on Friday night.

Gerry Mayhew collected a pass from Hunter Haight and wired a wrister over Vadim Zherenko (25 saves) 1:58 into the contest to put Iowa ahead 1-0. Will Zmolek also assisted the game's opening goal.

The Wild outshot the Thunderbirds 13-9 in the first person and 8-7 in the middle frame. Petersen came up with his biggest stops of the game during the second period when he stoned Hugh McGing and Marc-André Gaudet with consecutive blocker saves from close range.

Ryan Sandelin sealed the win with an empty-net goal with an assist from David Spacek with 23 seconds remaining.

Springfield outshot Iowa 28-27. The Wild finished 0-for-3 with the man advantage and killed off both Thunderbirds power plays.

Iowa and Springfield complete their weekend set at MassMutual Center on Saturday, Mar. 7 at 5:05 p.m.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, visit  www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365 .  

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.   

Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.







American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.