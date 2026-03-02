Minnesota Wild Acquires Defenseman Roman Schmidt from the Philadelphia Flyers in Exchange for Forward Boris Katchouk

Published on March 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired defenseman Roman Schmidt from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Boris Katchouk (pronounced kuh-CHOOK). Schmidt will report to the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Schmidt, 23 (2/27/03), has recorded one assist and 60 penalty minutes (PIM) in 29 AHL games with the Syracuse Crunch and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound native of Midland, Mich., owns seven points (3-4=7) and 139 PIM in 79 career AHL games in parts of three AHL seasons with Syracuse (2024-26) and Lehigh Valley (2025-26). Schmidt was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round (96th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Katchouk tallied three points (1-2=3) in eight games with the Iowa Wild after Minnesota acquired him from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Michael Milne on Dec. 28, 2025.

