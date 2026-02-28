Iowa Outlasts League-Leading Grand Rapids in 3-2 Win

Published on February 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Iowa Wild outlasted the league-leading Grand Rapids Griffins and Cal Petersen stopped 32 shots to earn his 100th career AHL victory in a 3-2 win at Van Andel Arena on Friday night.

The Wild took a 1-0 lead 4:43 into the contest. After David Spacek found Hunter Haight with a stretch pass, Haight snapped a forehand shot over the glove of Michal Postava (22 saves). Nicolas Aubé-Kubel also assisted the game's opening goal.

Oskar Olausson drove to the crease and jammed the puck through Postava at 16:34 to double Iowa's advantage.

Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 11-10 in the first period.

Caedan Bankier stretched the lead to three goals with 14 seconds remaining in the middle frame. Jean-Luc Foudy forced a turnover behind the net and Bankier batted the rebound of Olausson's backhand chance into the open net.

The Wild outshot the Griffins 20-19 through 40 minutes.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and Shai Buium scored power-play goals at 2:17 and 17:56 of the third period.

Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 34-25. The Wild went 0-for-1 with the man advantage while the Griffins finished 2-for-5 on the power play.

Iowa and Grand Rapids complete their weekend series on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, visit  www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365 .  

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.   

Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.







American Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.