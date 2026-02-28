Iowa Outlasts League-Leading Grand Rapids in 3-2 Win
Published on February 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Iowa Wild outlasted the league-leading Grand Rapids Griffins and Cal Petersen stopped 32 shots to earn his 100th career AHL victory in a 3-2 win at Van Andel Arena on Friday night.
The Wild took a 1-0 lead 4:43 into the contest. After David Spacek found Hunter Haight with a stretch pass, Haight snapped a forehand shot over the glove of Michal Postava (22 saves). Nicolas Aubé-Kubel also assisted the game's opening goal.
Oskar Olausson drove to the crease and jammed the puck through Postava at 16:34 to double Iowa's advantage.
Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 11-10 in the first period.
Caedan Bankier stretched the lead to three goals with 14 seconds remaining in the middle frame. Jean-Luc Foudy forced a turnover behind the net and Bankier batted the rebound of Olausson's backhand chance into the open net.
The Wild outshot the Griffins 20-19 through 40 minutes.
Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and Shai Buium scored power-play goals at 2:17 and 17:56 of the third period.
Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 34-25. The Wild went 0-for-1 with the man advantage while the Griffins finished 2-for-5 on the power play.
Iowa and Grand Rapids complete their weekend series on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.
