Amerks Close out February with 9-3 Loss to Rocket

Published on February 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans (24-19-5-3) kept pace with the Laval Rocket (34-16-2-3) midway through the contest only to surrender six straight unanswered goals in a lopsided 9-3 loss Friday at Blue Cross Arena.

The defeat was Rochester's second in as many weeks to Laval and fifth straight since Feb. 15, going 0-3-1-1 during that span. The Amerks hold a 2-3-1-0 record in the season series going into next weekend's two-game set with the Rocket.

Forward Mason Geersten and Riley Fiddler-Schultz both scored in the second period before Gavin Bayreuther notched his first goal as an Amerk. Isak Rosén, Graham Slaggert, and Zac Jones capped off the scoring by adding an assist.

Goaltender Devon Levi (17-12-8) made 23 saves in his AHL-leading 37th appearance of the season. First-year netminder Cameron Rowe stopped four shots in 15 minutes of relief as he made his AHL debut entering the third period.

FIRST PERIOD

In an opening frame where each club successfully cleared off its first penalty of the night, the Rocket started the scoring at the 16:26 mark.

After Levi was handcuffed by a shot, the Amerks attempted to break the puck out of their zone, but a turnover atop the right dot gave Tobie Bisson the chance as he clashed down wing. The former Amerk wired a shot over the Rochester netminder for his second goal in the last seven days and third overall.

The two clubs, who combined for just six goals in the first 20 minutes of play through the first six meetings in 2025-26, went into their respective rooms with a 1-0 score favoring Laval.

SECOND PERIOD

In the second period, the teams combined for six penalty minutes, seven goals and 23 shots.

Rochester evened the score just over two minutes into the frame as Geersten forced a turnover inside the Laval zone and then was the recipient of Slaggert's centering feed as he was all alone in front. The Alberta native faked to his left then tucked a backhanded shot overtop the left leg of Kaapo Kähkönen for his second goal of the season.

On the next shift, Laval reclaimed its lead as Joshua Roy converted a rebound from Alex Belzile and David Reinbacher just eight seconds later.

Six minutes later, the two teams traded goals, beginning with the Amerks' power-play unit working to dig the puck out of the far corner. After stripping a Rocket of the puck, Fiddler-Schultz gained positioning atop the crease while Konsta Helenius and Jones traded passes. As bodies were providing screens, Jones made a quick pass to Rosén, whose shot was redirected by Fiddler-Schultz to tie the score at 2-2.

Laval responded immediately, though, as Vincent Arseneau scooped up a loose turnover to the left of Levi and quickly tucked it inside the right post just eight seconds after Fiddler-Schultz's marker.

Moments later, Joshua Jagger pressured a Rocket skater in the corner, forcing the puck up the left point. As Bayreuther retrieved the puck, he fired a shot past Trevor Kuntar, who was screening the netminder in the left face-off circle, and behind Kähkönen for his first as an Amerk.

The Rocket countered back before the end of the frame with back-to-back goals from Samuel Blais to take a 5-3 cushion into the break.

THIRD PERIOD

Holding a two-goal lead into the third period, Laval struck four more times to put the game out of reach and close out the 9-3 victory.

UP NEXT

The Amerks open the month of March looking to get back on the winning track on Sunday, March 1 when they face the Syracuse Crunch at 4:00 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena. The intrastate showdown will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM WGR Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

Goal Scorers

LAV: T. Bisson (3), J. Roy (14), V. Arseneau (5), S. Blais (5, 6), A. Belzile (25), F. Mešár (7), O. Beck (7), W. Dineen (3)

ROC: M. Geertsen (2), R. Fiddler-Schultz (16), G. Bayreuther (5)

Goaltenders

LAV: K. Kähkönen - 24/27 (W)

ROC: D. Levi - 23/30 (L) | C. Rowe - 4/6 (ND)

Shots

LAV: 36

ROC: 27

Special Teams

LAV: PP (1/4) | PK (3/4)

ROC: PP (1/3) | PK (3/4)

Three Stars

1. LAV - S. Blais

2. LAV - A. Belzile

3. LAV - J. Roy

