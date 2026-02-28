Powell Propels Checkers Past T-Birds

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Eamon Powell picked the perfect time to score his first goal of the season, lighting the lamp 2:13 into overtime as the Charlotte Checkers (30-17-4-0) won 3-2 over the Springfield Thunderbirds (20-25-5-2) on Friday night at MassMutual Center.

Zach Dean scored on the game's first shot at 1:47, propelling the Thunderbirds to a 1-0 lead early. Vadim Zherenko made 18 first-period saves against the Checkers, who outshot Springfield 18-14 in the opening stanza.

Mikulas Hovorka evened the contest at 3:25 of the second period, potting his third goal of the year. Hovorka snuck below the circles after Mitch Vande Sompel's shot was directed wide of the net, kicking right to the near goal line, where Hovorka was by himself. Nolan Foote produced the secondary assist on Hovorka's first goal since January 23 against Lehigh Valley.

Thomas Bordeleau restored Springfield's lead at 13:24 with a power-play strike, giving the home side a 2-1 cushion heading into the third period.

Nate Smith tied the game with 5:10 left in regulation, notching his tenth goal of the season, sending the game to overtime. In the extra session, Powell served as the hero, ripping a wrist shot from the right circle underneath the crossbar off a feed from Robert Mastrosimone. The Boston College alum's second career goal gave Charlotte the extra point.

Cooper Black became the fourth goalie in the AHL this season to win 20 games, stopping 25 shots in the victory.

NOTES

Charlotte is 3-1-1 on their current ten-game road trip ... Smith has scored goals in three straight games (four goals over that stretch) ... Hovorka has tied his career-high in goals in a single season (three goals in 60 games last year) ... Foote snapped an eight-game point drought with his assist on Hovorka's goal in the second period ... Mastrosimone extended his point streak to three games with the assist on Powell's goal ... The Checkers outshot Springfield 46-27 in the game ... Ludvig Jansson, Trevor Carrick, Liam McLinskey, Colton Huard, Kai Schwindt, Gracyn Sawchyn, Brett Chorske and Louis Domingue were scratched for Charlotte.







