Stars Stymied by Gulls in Goaltending Duel

Published on February 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









San Diego Gulls' Roland McKeown and Nikita Nesterenko and Texas Stars' Antonio Stranges on game night

(Texas Stars, Credit: Logan Foust) San Diego Gulls' Roland McKeown and Nikita Nesterenko and Texas Stars' Antonio Stranges on game night(Texas Stars, Credit: Logan Foust)

CEDAR PARK, Texas- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, came up short in a 2-1 contest on Friday night against the San Diego Gulls at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The first period saw both teams trade offensive chances into the final minute when Ayrton Martino funneled a shot towards the net and Harrison Scott and Kole Lind poked away at the rebound in a crowded crease. Lind directed the puck into the net, however the officials deemed it was due to a kicking motion and took the goal off the board.

Texas officially took the lead 4:25 into the middle frame. Jeremie Poirier, in his first home game with the Stars, circled the offensive zone and backhanded a pass to the slot. The puck redirected off a Gulls skate and into the net to open the scoring.

San Diego responded just 1:55 after the Stars' goal as Nikolas Brouillard lifted the puck into the offensive zone. When it landed, Nathan Gaucher snapped it past Remi Poirier to tie the game.

The Stars pushed hard for the go-ahead goal six minutes into the third period. Matthew Seminoff wristed a shot from the left circle that Calle Clang stopped, the rebound came right back to Seminoff, but Clang had the answer on his second attempt.

The Gulls struck just three minutes later as Cal Burke came out from behind the net, snapped a pass across the slot to Justin Bailey, and he tapped it in to put San Diego in front.

Texas pulled Remi Poirier for the extra attacker with 2:50 to go, but could not find the game-tying marker.

Poirier had 22 saves in the loss, while Calle Clang stopped 28 shots in the win, including all 12 in the third period.

The two teams will meet one final time Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.