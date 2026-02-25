Dallas Stars Recall Arttu Hyry and Loan Remi Poirier to Texas Stars

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the club recalled forward Arttu Hyry from the Texas Stars, Dallas' primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League.

Additionally, Dallas loaned goaltender Remi Poirier to the Texas Stars.

Hyry, 24, compiled 17 points (7-10- 17) in 26 games for Texas and has four points (2-2- 4) in four games since returning from an injury that forced him to miss 18 games. The second-year forward was the top-returning Stars goal scorer from the 2024-25 team that advanced to the Western Conference Finals. Hyry scored 24 goals and totaled 49 points (24-25- 49) in 67 AHL games last season. He also tallied one assist in five NHL games for Dallas.

The Oulu, Finland native was originally undrafted, before signing with Dallas on April 14, 2024.







