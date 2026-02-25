Preview: Condors at Eagles, 6:05 p.m.

Published on February 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Condors play game two of a four-game road trip when they meet the Colorado Eagles at 6:05 p.m. Bakersfield is 1-3-1 in the eight-game season series.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield scored twice in the first, but it was all the offense it would get in a 4-2 setback a night ago. Sam Poulin and Atro Leppanen had the goals for the road side.

FINNISH FLAIR

Leppanen has goals in three straight games and four points (3g-1a) over that span. On the season, he paces Condors blueliners with 24 points (6g-18a) in 32 games.

HELPING OUT

Poulin is on a six-game point streak after the goal last night. He has seven points (2g-5a) during that time. Since being acquired from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Poulin has 16 points (5g-11a) in 28 games.

PICKIN' BACK UP

Goaltender Calvin Pickard is expected to make his Condors season debut tonight. Since departing for Edmonton early in the 2023-24 season, Pickard went 39-23-4 in the regular season and 8-2-0 in the playoffs, helping the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Finals in back-to-back seasons.

With Bakersfield, the Winnipeg native went 25-14-2 with four shutouts over parts of two seasons.

CLIMBING THE CHARTS

Viljami Marjala's first period assist last night was his 30th of the year and moved him into a tie for 12th in the AHL.

HAMMER TIME

Though his nine-game scoring streak ended last night, James Hamblin still leads the Condors in goals in 2026 with 10. He has 18 points (10g-8a) in his last 19 games. His career high for goals is 21 in 64 games set in 2021-22. This season, he has 18 in 44 games. He is third only to Seth Griffith and Josh Currie in goals by a Condor in their AHL era.

POWERING THROUGH

The Condors have the league's best road power play at 28.1% (25/89).

ON THE RANCH

Bakersfield has collected a point in nine of its last 19 games in Loveland, including an overtime loss on October 29 of this season.

GET TO THE THIRD

The Condors are 25-2-7 when holding at least a share of the lead after two periods.

GAME WINNERS

Roby Jarventie and Isaac Howard are tied for the team lead with five game-winning goals each. They are tied for third in that category around the league.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Bakersfield finds itself right in the thick of the Pacific Division playoff race with 21 games left in the regular season. The team sits in a tie for third, six points back of tonight's opponent. Seven teams will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division with the one seed earning a first-round bye. Click here for the playoff primer.

THE MOUNTAINS ARE BLUE

Jayson Megna had a goal and assist last night in the win as the Eagles turned a 2-2 first intermission tie into a 4-2 win with goals in each of the next two periods. Colorado is 21-0 when scoring at least a power-play goal. They can move into a share of the division lead with Ontario with a win tonight.

UP NEXT

The Condors wrap up the road trip in Coachella Valley and Ontario on Saturday and Sunday. Bakersfield's next home game is Field Trip Day against Colorado on Tuesday, March 3 at 10:30 a.m.

CONDORS @ EAGLES

PUCK DROP: 6:05p.m.

Blue Arena; Loveland, Colo.

CONDORS FIGHTING CANCER JERSEY AUCTION: Over $18,000 was raised in the on-ice jersey auction Friday to benefit local pediatric cancer warriors. There is still time to get in on the online auction, which ends on Sunday.

MEMBERSHIPS ON SALE: Condors365 Memberships for 2026-27 are on sale now and come with great benefits including tickets and experiences this year!

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

99.9 The Point (Colorado Eagles Broadcast).

NOTE: there will not be a Condors radio broadcast for either game. The games will still be carried still on AHLTV on FloHockey and via the Colorado Eagles Radio Network on 99.9 The Point.

