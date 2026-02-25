Ginning Returns to Phantoms
Published on February 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have returned defenseman Adam Ginning to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Ginning, 26, has played in 29 games with the Phantoms this season scoring 1-3-4. The 6'3 ¬Â³ right-handed shooter began the season with the Philadelphia Flyers where he played in five games. For his career, the fourth-year pro has played in 224 games with the Phantoms scoring 8-47-5. The 2018 second-rounder from Linkoping, Sweden has also played in 16 games with the Flyers scoring one goal.
The Phantoms open a three-game homestand on Wednesday night against the first-place Providence Bruins. Lehigh Valley will then host the Hartford Wolf Pack for a pair of games on Saturday, February 28 and Sunday, March 1 at 3:05 p.m. Sunday's game to conclude the homestand is meLVin's Birthday Party with all his mascot friends...and you're invited!
