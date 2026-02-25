Wranglers Fall 5-3 to San Jose

The Wranglers fell 5-3 to the San Jose Barracuda at the Scotiabank Saddledome Tuesday night, with goals from Aydar Suniev, Rory Kerins and Nick Cicek.

Calgary came out with a jump in the opening frame and were rewarded early.

Suniev buried his 11th of the campaign after finding space in the slot, finishing off a tidy feed from Sam Morton.

The Barracuda responded on the man advantage, though, as Lucas Carlsson scored to even things up before the intermission.

The Wranglers regained control in the second with a hard-working shift that started in their own zone.

Kerins pounced on a turnover, then teamed up with Clark Bishop to transition quickly up ice.

Bishop drove the lane and Kerins followed the play, finishing in tight at the top of the crease to restore the lead.

Momentum stayed with Calgary as Cicek extended the advantage.

Stationed at the top of the zone, he hammered a shot through traffic that beat Laurent Brossoit clean, with William Stromgren collecting the assist after helping set the table.

But the visitors pushed back in the third.

Braden Hache sparked the comeback before Anthony Vincent struck twice, first drawing the Barracuda level and then sliding home the go-ahead goal in a tight-checking stretch that saw the Wranglers chasing the game.

Carlsson sealed it with an empty-netter in the final moments.







