Wranglers Enter Heated Matchup against Barracuda

Published on February 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Wranglers return to the ice for a heated rematch with the San Jose Barracuda at 7 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Calgary enters riding a wave of momentum, winners of three straight, including a dramatic 4-3 overtime victory over San Jose on Feb. 21.

That last meeting had everything.

After falling behind early to a powerplay marker from Oliver Wahlstrom, the Wranglers flipped the script with a dominant second period.

Daniil Miromanov pulled Calgary even, William Strömgren capitalized on a turnover forced by Rory Kerins to grab the lead, and Martin Frk added insurance to stretch the advantage.

But the Barracuda wouldn't go quietly.

Wahlstrom struck again with the man advantage, and Brendan Hoffman buried a late equalizer to force overtime.

Despite San Jose's strong track record in extra time, it was Strömgren finishing off another Kerins-created rush to seal the 4-3 win, and Calgary's third consecutive victory.

The line of Strömgren, Kerins and Frk has been on a tear, combining for 15 points over the past three games. Strömgren alone has piled up six points in his last two outings, continuing his offensive surge at just the right time.

The Other Side

The Barracuda enter Saturday's matchup looking to bounce back from that Feb. 21 loss.

Wahlstrom has been a key offensive driver, ranking fifth on the team with 26 points (18 goals, 8 assists) in 41 games, including two powerplay tallies in the last meeting with Calgary.







