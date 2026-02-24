Moose's Bauer Suspended for Two Games
Published on February 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Manitoba Moose defenseman Tyrel Bauer has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game vs. Iowa on Feb. 22.
Bauer will miss Manitoba's games Wednesday (Feb. 25) at Grand Rapids and Saturday (Feb. 28) at Milwaukee.
