Moose's Bauer Suspended for Two Games

February 24, 2026







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Manitoba Moose defenseman Tyrel Bauer has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game vs. Iowa on Feb. 22.

Bauer will miss Manitoba's games Wednesday (Feb. 25) at Grand Rapids and Saturday (Feb. 28) at Milwaukee.







