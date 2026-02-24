Moose Sign Defenceman Dylan Moulton to Professional Tryout

Published on February 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed defenceman Dylan Moulton to a professional tryout.

Moulton, 24, has 11 points (2G, 9A) in 41 games with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye this season. The Nolensville, Tenn. product ranks sixth among ECHL defencemen with a plus-20 rating on the campaign. Moulton has 15 points (5G, 10A) in 53 career ECHL games. Prior to turning pro, the defender tallied 31 points (14G, 17A) in 148 NCAA games with the University of Miami (Ohio).

Dylan Moulton

Defence -- shoots L

Born April 24, 2001 -- Nolensville, Tenn.

Height 6.02 -- Weight 203

The Moose open a three-game road trip Wednesday against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Coverage on cjob.com, the Winnipeg Jets App and AHLTV on FloHockey begins at 5:45 p.m. CT.

