Moose Sign Defenceman Dylan Moulton to Professional Tryout
Published on February 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed defenceman Dylan Moulton to a professional tryout.
Moulton, 24, has 11 points (2G, 9A) in 41 games with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye this season. The Nolensville, Tenn. product ranks sixth among ECHL defencemen with a plus-20 rating on the campaign. Moulton has 15 points (5G, 10A) in 53 career ECHL games. Prior to turning pro, the defender tallied 31 points (14G, 17A) in 148 NCAA games with the University of Miami (Ohio).
Dylan Moulton
Defence -- shoots L
Born April 24, 2001 -- Nolensville, Tenn.
Height 6.02 -- Weight 203
Dylan Moulton Player Stats (Courtesy of Elite Prospects)
The Moose open a three-game road trip Wednesday against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Coverage on cjob.com, the Winnipeg Jets App and AHLTV on FloHockey begins at 5:45 p.m. CT.
Never miss a moment of the action by adding the 2025-26 schedule to your calendar.
