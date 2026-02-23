DiVincentiis Makes 30 Saves in Loss

Published on February 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (23-18-4-1) fell 5-1 to the Iowa Wild (15-29-4-1) at Canada Life Centre on Sunday afternoon. Manitoba was coming off a 3-2 shootout loss in overtime to the Wild on Saturday.

Manitoba started fast, getting on the board 1:32 into the contest. Kale Clague whipped a point shot on goal, beating Cal Petersen glove side. From there, it was all Wild in the first. Tyler Pitlick tied the game at 5:04, and then scored his second of the contest at 12:57 to give the visitors a 2-1 advantage. The Wild extended their lead to 3-1 with 1:21 to go in the frame, courtesy of a Nicolas Aubé-Kubel breakaway.

The Wild continued their offensive explosion in the second. Riley Heidt made it 4-1 midway through the period, before Jack Peart added another with 4:31 to go in the frame. Petersen was tested seven times, but held the Moose off the scoresheet, as the Wild took a 5-1 edge into the third.

Iowa doubled up the Moose on the shot clock in the third, owning a 16-8 edge. Domenic DiVincentiis was sharp in the Manitoba goal, stopping all 16 opportunities he faced. The Moose couldn't muster any offence, and the Wild skated away 5-1 winners.

Quotable

Moose forward Mason Shaw (click for full interview)

"If you're not playing a full 60 minutes, you're not giving yourself a chance to win. We gotta start period by period here and clean a lot of things up because our execution is horrendous right now. We got what we deserved."

Statbook

Kale Clague's eight goals are tied for 10th among AHL defenders

Tyrel Bauer skated in his 200th AHL game, and is the 43rd player to appear in 200 games with the Moose

Clague led the Moose with four shots on goal

Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti







American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.