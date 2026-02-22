Preds Recall Wood, L'Heureux

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forwards Zachary L'Heureux and Matthew Wood from Milwaukee (AHL).

L'Heureux has appeared in 28 games for the Admirals this season, posting 14 goals and 28 points (14g-14a), the second and tied for fifth-most, respectively, among Milwaukee skaters. L'Heureux posted a career-long eight-game point streak from Jan. 23-Feb. 20 (5g-4a), a run that saw him score two game-winning goals and one power-play goal. He played in 62 games for the Predators in the 2024-25 season - making his NHL debut on Oct. 22, 2024 vs. Boston - and tallied 15 points (5g-10a) as a rookie. The 5-foot-11, 197-pound winger led all NHL rookies in hits (198) and finished with the second-most penalty minutes (63) among first year players.

Wood has played in 46 games for the Predators in his first full NHL season, recording nine goals and 17 points. Wood recorded his first career NHL hat trick on Nov. 10 at NY Rangers en route to leading all NHL rookie skaters in goals (6) in the month of November. The 6-foot-4, 202-pound forward additionally became the seventh rookie in team history to record a +4 rating in a game on Dec. 11 vs. St. Louis. Wood has one goal and three assists in five games for the Admirals in 2025-26.

