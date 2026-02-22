P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack

Published on February 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack 5-2 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Patrick Brown and Victor Soderstrom scored the goals for Providence.

How It Happened

Trey Fix-Wolansky received a pass that sent him on a mini breakaway in the left circle, where he collected a rebound off his initial shot and tucked the puck around the goaltender to give the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead with 15:57 remaining in the first period.

From the left post, Dylan Roobroeck batted a puck out of the air and across the goal line after it rang the crossbar to extend the Hartford lead to 2-0 with 8:25 to play in the first frame.

Brandon Scanlin's shot from the left point found the right side of the net to give the Wolf Pack a 3-0 lead with 6:24 left in the first period.

Adam Sykora found a rebound above the crease and snuck a shot inside the left post to extend the Hartford lead to 4-0 just 1:37 into the second period.

Riley Duran slipped a pass to Brown in the slot, where he fired a shot into the upper-right corner of the net to cut the Wolf Pack lead to 4-1 with 16:28 remaining in the second period.

Georgii Merkulov fed the puck to Soderstrom in the right circle, where he sent a wrist shot inside the left post to cut the Hartford lead to 4-2 with 16:02 to play in the third frame. Matthew Poitras was credited with a secondary assist.

Fix-Wolansky's slapshot from the right point found the back of the net for a power play goal to give the Wolf Pack a 5-2 lead with 4:50 left in the third period.

Stats

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 22 of 27 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 30 shots.

The power play went 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.

The P-Bruins fall to 38-10-1-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, February 25 at the PPL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

