Winning Streak Ends in P-Bruins Loss to Thunderbirds
Published on February 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Springfield, MA - The Providence Bruins' 13-game winning streak ended in a 3-2 loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday night at the MassMutual Center. Forward Riley Tufte scored the game's opening goal, while Matthew Poitras brought the P-Bruins within one goal late in the final frame. Matej Blumel recorded two assists.
How It Happened
Tufte collected his own rebound in the left corner and floated a wrist shot that snuck inside the near post to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 8:44 remaining in the first period. Patrick Brown and Blumel received the assists.
Dillon Dube received the puck in the left circle and flicked a wrist shot inside the near post to tie the game at 1-1 with 18:26 to play in the second frame.
Chris Wagner's slapshot from the right circle zipped inside the far post to give the Thunderbirds a 2-1 lead with 2:53 left in the second period.
Just 38 seconds later, Jakub Stancl one-timed a feed from the low slot into the back of the net to extend the Springfield lead to 3-1.
While on the power play, Poitras collected a rebound at the left post and backhanded it into the upper right corner of the net to cut the Thunderbirds' lead to 3-2 with 2:44 remaining in the third period. Blumel and Victor Soderstrom received the assists.
Stats
Tufte netted his team leading 22nd goal of the season.
Goaltender Luke Cavallin stopped 30 of 33 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 33 shots.
The power play went 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.
The P-Bruins fall to 38-9-1-0.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday, February 22 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.
Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
