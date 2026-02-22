Wolves Rally Twice to Shoot Down Stars 5-4

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves wrapped up a stretch of three games in three days by topping the Texas Stars 5-4 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

Noah Philp notched the decider in the third period, Justin Robidas had a goal and an assist and Noel Gunler, Bradly Nadeau and Ronan Seeley also scored to extend the Wolves' points streak to five contests. Felix Unger Sorum chipped in three assists to help Chicago, which captured five of a possible six points in the three-game stretch, snap Texas' modest two-game winning streak.

Texas raced to a 2-0 lead midway through the opening period on goals by Cameron Hughes and Jack Becker before the Wolves stormed back late in the frame.

First, Robidas cut the deficit in half with the Wolves skating on the power play. Ryan Suzuki passed the puck from the end line to Robidas in front and the 2026 AHL All-Star didn't miss, firing a one-timer past Texas netminder Remi Poirier to the stick side. Suzuki and Unger Sorum picked up assists on Robidas' 21st goal of the season.

The Wolves kept coming and knotted it at 2-2 just 1 minute, 42 seconds later on Gunler's ninth tally of the season. The goal, which came with:00.2 remaining on the clock, came when Skyler Brind'Amour found an open Gunler and the forward didn't miss, ripping a shot from just inside the left circle that beat a lunging Poirier to the glove side. Brind'Amour and Dominik Badinka had assists.

It was more of the same in the second as the Stars again seized the lead when Harrison Scott scored but the Wolves answered late in the period when a loose puck found the tape of Nadeau and the 20-year-old winger wired a one-timer from the left circle that sailed past Poirier to the stick side. Robidas had the lone assist on Nadeau's 21st marker of the season that came with:51 remaining in the period.

Seeley put the Wolves in front for the first time early in the third when the defenseman took a feed from Unger Sorum at the top of the left circle, took his time to pick his spot and then ripped a wrist shot into the upper-right corner of the net. Unger Sorum and Evan Vierling gained assists on Seeley's fifth goal of the season and second in two nights.

Arttu Hyry's goal midway through the third evened things at 4-4 and set up Philp's winner.

The forward scored his first goal in a Wolves sweater when he jumped on a rebound of an Unger Sorum shot and deposited it into the net. Unger Sorum had the lone assist on Philp's winner that came with 4:00 remaining.

Cayden Primeau (20 saves) captured the win in goal for the Wolves-his 10th consecutive victory-while Poirier (25 saves) suffered the loss for the Stars.

Chicago upped its record to 26-11-6-5 on the season while Texas stands at 24-22-3-1.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Toronto to take on the Marlies on Feb. 28 (3 p.m.).







