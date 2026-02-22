Penguins Take Down Islanders, 4-3

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defeated the Bridgeport Islanders, 4-3, on Saturday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

In front of over 7,100 fans on Military Appreciation Night presented by MetLife, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (34-13-3-2) scored four-straight goals on the way to victory. When Bridgeport pushed for a tying tally late in regulation, Joel Blomqvist and the Penguins defense became a fortress in the final minute.

The Islanders scored the first two goals of the night, separated by 1:49 of game time. First, Adam Beckman's seeing-eye shot navigated through traffic and under the crossbar at the six-minute mark of the opening frame. Shortly thereafter, Julien Gauthier knifed a lively bounce off the end boards across the goal line.

The Penguins' rally started at 17:26, courtesy of Filip Hållander. After a heavy drive by Scooter Brickey was denied by Islanders goalie Jeremy Smith, an arching rebound fell out of the sky for Hållander to pound to the back of the net.

Atley Calvert sent a missile to the opposite-side corner and tied the game, 2-2, with 38.4 seconds left before the first intermission.

The only goal of the second period belonged to former Bridgeport blueliner Sebastian Aho. Tanner Howe intercepted a pass in the neutral zone, then had his shot on the rush blocked by the Islanders. The puck caromed right to a swooping Aho, who beat Smith through his five-hole to give Wilkes-Barre/Scranton a 3-2 lead.

Ville Koivunen extended the Penguins' lead to two midway through the third period, albeit under unique circumstances. Koivunen rang a shot off the back bar, but the referee signaled no goal. Play continued, and after the next whistle, the officials convened at the scorer's table to review the previous play. Video review confirmed that Koivunen's shot crossed the goal line, giving Wilkes-Barre/Scranton much-needed cushion.

A shorthanded breakaway for Liam Foudy resulted in Bridgeport making it a one-goal game at 13:30 of the final frame.

The Islanders' push in the final two minutes was thwarted by timely saves by Blomqvist and the Penguins winning a clutch battle for a loose puck in their crease.

Blomqvist finished with 25 stops, while Smith took the loss with 27 saves.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Sunday, Feb. 22, a rematch with Bridgeport on the Islanders' home ice. Game time is slated for 3:00 p.m. at Total Mortgage Arena.

The Penguins' next home game is Wednesday, Mar. 4 against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Puck drop between the Penguins and T-Birds will be 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

