Wolf Pack Blank Senators 4-0

Published on February 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack snapped their five-game home losing streak with a dominant 4-0 victory over the visiting Belleville Senators on Saturday night in front of over 6,100 fans at PeoplesBank ArenaFor the first time in ten games, the Wolf Pack struck first.

Brandon Scanlin made a terrific defensive play just inside his own blue line and forced the puck out to the neutral zone. Scanlin then collected the puck and entered the offensive zone with numbers on the right-wing side.

Scanlin elected to shoot, beating Mads S?gaard for his second goal of the season at 6:08.

Anton Blidh extended the lead to 2-0 at 13:46, knocking home his fourth goal of the season. Jaroslav Chmelaø drove down the right-wing side and sent a centering pass to a streaking Blidh. Blidh corralled the pass and ripped the puck by S?gaard for the insurance tally.

Neither side lit the lamp in the middle frame. S?gaard made six saves to keep the Wolf Pack at two goals, while Spencer Martin turned aside nine shots to keep the Senators off the board.

The Wolf Pack penalty kill was stellar in the second period, securing two kills.

The Wolf Pack pulled away in the third period with two goals in a span of 2:15.

First, Justing Dowling walked into the slot and lasered a low wrist-shot by S?gaard at 8:20 to make it 3-0. The goal was Dowling's tenth of the season, and his second in the last four games.

Moments later, at 10:35, Juuso P?rssinen batted home his second goal in as many nights. Casey Fitzgerald stepped into a shot that S?gaard denied. The rebound went sky-high in front of the goal, where P?rssinen was stationed. P?rssinen batted the puck home for his third goal of the season, making it 4-0.

Martin made 20 saves, collecting his first shutout as a member of the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack conclude their three-in-three weekend tomorrow when they visit the Providence Bruins at 3:05 p.m. 'Wolf Pack Pregame' is set to begin at 2:50 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Wednesday, Mar. 4, when the Bruins come to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets are available.







