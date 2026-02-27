New York Rangers Assign F Brennan Othmann to Hartford Wolf Pack

Published on February 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Brennan Othmann to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Othmann, 23, has recorded 14 points (6 g, 8 a) in 23 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has also skated in 17 games with the Rangers, recording one goal.

He has appeared in 42 career NHL games with the Rangers, notching three points (1 g, 2 a).

Over the course of three seasons with the Wolf Pack, Othmann has appeared in 117 games, scoring 83 points (39 g, 44 a).

The native of Pickering, ON, was selected in the first round, 16th overall, by the New York Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.







American Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.