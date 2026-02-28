Gulls Down Stars, 2-1

Published on February 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls defeated the Texas Stars 2-1 tonight at H-E-B Center. San Diego now has a 24-15-7-4 record this season and have earned standings points in four of the last five games (2-1-1-1) and are 6-2-1-1 in the last 10.

The Gulls did not take a penalty for the second time this season, the fourth time in team AHL history they have recorded zero penalty minutes in a game.

Justin Bailey netted his team-leading 18th goal of the season, giving him points in back-to-back contests (1-1=2). It marks his seventh game-winning goal of the season, ranking him second among all AHL skaters behind only Grand Rapids' John Leonard (8).

Nathan Gaucher scored his eighth goal of the season, giving him 4-5=9 points in his last 10 games.

Nikolas Brouillard collected his 17th assist of the season, pacing San Diego defensemen. His 1-17=18 points rank him tied for second among Gulls blueliners in points.

Cal Burke and Noah Warren both tallied assists.

Calle Clang made 28-of-29 saves to earn his 13th win of the season. He is now 4-1-2 over his last seven starts.

The Gulls return to H-E-B Center tomorrow night for the second half of their back-to-back with the Stars (5 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Defenseman Nikolas Brouillard

On tonight's game

I think there wasn't any room for them also. I think we played a good defensive game, [Calle] Clang was good behind us. We didn't let them behind us, and we stayed patient with it, and we capitalized on our chances. Their goalie actually made a couple good saves. Also, it could have been a different score, for sure, but I thought we played a really, really good defensive game, and that's what we have to do to be successful.

On Calle Clang's performance tonight and in recent games

I think on Wednesday he was awesome also. It could have been either way. I thought we played a good game on Wednesday, but not as good defensively as we did today, and I think that's why we came out on top tonight. But he's definitely been a huge part of our team this year. He's been awesome, and people recognize it. He's been at the All-Star [Classic] and he's definitely turning heads because he's one of our best players.

On the defense tonight

We mentioned it before the game. I think last Wednesday against Tucson, they had a little more zone time than we did, because we let them behind us. And tonight, we wanted to make a point that we're not going to let anybody behind us, and we're always, always going to stay on top of guys. I think that's what made us successful tonight.

On replicating tonight's game tomorrow

I think that's our identity to play a real sound defensive game. So, if we keep doing what we did, placing pucks behind our D's, always having their forwards in front of us, not making any turnovers at the blue lines or at the red lines, we're going to be just fine, and we're going to do the same as we did tonight.

Forward Cal Burke

On his assist tonight

I was on the ice with [Matthew] Phillips and [Justin] Bailey, and I think we were just forechecking hard, and I think we were just winning our battles. I just was able to kind of get on that defenseman there and take it and find Bailey, but it was kind of the culmination of all three of us just working hard that shift.

On the team being able to limit chances

I think a big focus for us has been discipline in the last couple months, and it's starting to come through in our defensive game. We're reloading above pucks, we're getting pucks deep when we need to, and we're just playing hard. So that's been the difference there.

On Calle Clang's performance recently

Calle's just showing a lot of confidence right now, and I think we're all rallying behind him. We have so much faith in Calle. He's such a great goaltender. It makes a huge difference when you have a guy like that playing so well.

On tomorrow's game against Texas

I think we just need to come in tomorrow and just focus on intensity. They're a really good team, and it's just going to come down to out competing. A lot of times on the second night, when you are a little tired, it's when you can kind of dig deep and play the way you're supposed to, that helps you out. So, we'll just focus on that.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's win over Texas

Texas is an offensive team with a lot of firepower. Trying to limit their opportunities is a huge challenge. I thought that the guys all in all, did a pretty good job of that. And I thought our goalie was fantastic. They score, then Nathan [Gaucher's] ability to answer back, I thought that line carried our play, especially in the second period. Then a big-time effort by Cal Burke in the third period to put it on [Justin Bailey's] stick for the open net. That's a gutsy effort.

On Cal Burke

It's a hard thing when you have a deep group. We've got so much respect for guys that are out of our lineup, because we know they've got opportunity to make a difference. When Cal jumps in today and gets an opportunity to make a huge play for us, he does. We know he's capable of that. It was a big-time effort.

On the defensive group tonight

We've got a really deep D-core, and I think that the challenge is handling their skill. We just can't give them too many looks. We can't give them too much space. I think our D did a great job, for the most part, our forwards working back, making sure we're compact. That's a team win.

On how the team replicates tonight's effort tomorrow

We had some amazing looks. They definitely had a push at the start of the third period, but after that, we had so many fantastic looks. And I think if we can continue to play the right way, I think we're going to create those. And if we can convert a couple more, maybe it's not a one-goal win.







