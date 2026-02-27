Griffins Recall Jacob Truscott from Toledo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday recalled defenseman Jacob Truscott from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Truscott made his professional debut with the Griffins on Oct. 18 against the Manitoba Moose and later bagged his first pro point with an assist on Oct. 28 at Iowa. Through seven games in the AHL, the Port Huron, Michigan, native has three assists, four penalty minutes and a plus-four rating. Truscott has also appeared in 40 games with the Walleye, logging 17 points (4-13-17), 10 penalty minutes and a plus-five rating. He ranks among Toledo's defensemen leaders in points (3rd), assists (3rd), goals (2nd), and plus-minus rating (4th). Truscott made his ECHL debut on Nov. 7 at Kalamazoo, securing an assist in the process. Truscott was the 144th overall pick by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Prior to turning pro, Truscott spent five seasons at the University of Michigan from 2020-25, showing 70 points (12-58-70), 119 penalty minutes and a plus-44 rating in 166 career games. The 23-year-old served as captain at Michigan from 2023-25, becoming just the ninth multi-year captain at the university and the first since former Griffin Luke Glendening (2010-12). Truscott also became a two-time Big Ten champion in 2021-22 and 2022-23 in addition to being named to the Big Ten Honorable Mention All-Star Team in 2024-25.

