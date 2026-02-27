Canucks Beat Wranglers 3-2 in Shootout Win

Published on February 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks headed east to Calgary to take on the Calgary Wranglers for their ninth matchup of the season. Abbotsford has been hot against this team as of late and was looking to keep that streak alive.

Jiří Patera returned to the crease following the Olympic break with the Vancouver Canucks, while Abbotsford rolled with an 11-and-7 formation. At the other end, they faced Arsenii Sergeev.

The first period featured even chances at both ends of the ice, but both goaltenders stood tall. The Wranglers held a slight edge after earning the only power play of the period, but it wasn't enough to break through, and the game remained scoreless after the opening 20 minutes.

The second period continued the tight battle, with both teams exchanging power-play opportunities. However, neither side could solve the opposing goaltender, and the deadlock remained through 40 minutes of play.

With the final frame underway, Abbotsford finally broke through. Nikolai Knyzhov fired a shot from the blue line that found Ben Berard stationed at the top of the crease. Berard got a stick on the puck and tipped it into the back of the net just 52 seconds into the period to give the Canucks the lead.

The advantage didn't last long. Just over three minutes later, Sam Morton found a way to beat Patera, tying the game once again.

Abbotsford regained the lead a few minutes later when Lukas Reichel buried a rebound after a setup from Nils Åman to make it 2-1.

The back-and-forth action continued, and the Wranglers responded yet again when Martin Frk found the equalizer just a few minutes later. Despite the late offensive surge from both sides, the game could not be decided in regulation.

During the five-minute 3-on-3 overtime period, both teams traded possession and chances, but neither goaltender blinked, forcing a shootout.

Round 1 Justin Kirkland - No Goal Ben Berard - Goal

Round 2 William Strömgren - No Goal Chase Stillman - Goal

Patera was stellar in the shootout, backstopping Abbotsford to the victory in just two rounds. The teams will meet again Sunday afternoon at 12 PM PT before the Canucks head back home.







