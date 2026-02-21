The Canucks Fall, 6-3, to the Henderson Silver Knights

Published on February 20, 2026

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks made the trip back down to Henderson for the first time since their season opener, facing the Henderson Silver Knights.

The Canucks had some reinforcements as their Olympians returned to the team. Lukas Reichel slotted in next to Nils Åman and Danila Klimovich, while Anri Ravinskis lined up with Jujhar Khaira and Chase Stillman. Nikita Tolopilo started in goal once again, this time taking on Carl Lindbom for Henderson.

The game opened at a quick pace, with few whistles and plenty of back-and-forth play. The Silver Knights had the early edge, outshooting the Canucks to start the game and earning the first power play. However, Abbotsford struck first while shorthanded. Nils Åman capitalized on a missed pass behind Henderson's net and found Arshdeep Bains in the slot, where he one-timed the puck into the net. The goal not only gave the Canucks the early lead but also launched Arshdeep Bains into the all-time points leader position for the Abbotsford Canucks.

Henderson responded four minutes later when Trevor Connelly buried a rebound past Tolopilo to tie the game 1-1. Abbotsford answered almost immediately, as Danila Klimovich deflected Sawyer Mynio's tight-angle shot into the back of the net just 34 seconds later. The Canucks carried that 2-1 lead into the second period.

The middle frame swung completely in favour of the home team. Henderson equalized when Trevor Connelly picked up his second of the game, blasting a shot from the blue line past Tolopilo. Two minutes later, Tanner Laczynski scored the go-ahead goal for the Silver Knights. Connelly would complete the hat trick before the period ended, sending Henderson into the intermission with a 4-2 lead. The Canucks had a late power play but were unable to close the gap before the end of the period.

Henderson extended the lead early in the third when Mitch McClain fired a shot over Tolopilo's shoulder to make it 5-2. The Canucks had a golden opportunity midway through the period, earning a five-on-three power play followed by another two-minute advantage when the first penalty expired. Despite the extended time with the extra man, Abbotsford couldn't break through Henderson's defence. Mathieu Cataford added another for the Silver Knights later in the period, making it 6-2.

Abbotsford pushed late, with Arshdeep Bains scoring his second of the night with less than two minutes remaining, but the deficit proved too large to overcome.

The Abbotsford Canucks ultimately fell 6-3 to the Henderson Silver Knights, but the two teams will meet again tomorrow night at 6 PM.







