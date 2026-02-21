Rehkopf's Late Goal, Ostman's 17 Save Shutout Lead Firebirds to 2-0 Win
Published on February 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
LOVELAND, CO - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the Colorado Eagles on Friday night at Blue Arena by the final score of 2-0. Carson Rehkopf scored with 2:30 left in the third period and Victor Ostman stopped all 17 Colorado shots to help put the Firebirds back in the win column.
Following two period of goalless hockey, the Firebirds found the game's first goal in the final minutes of regulation. Lleyton Roed was sprung into the offensive zone and moved the puck to Carson Rehkopf between the circles. Rehkopf's shot went wide of the net and kicked back to him at the side of the crease for the put-in attempt. The goal was Rehkopf's 11th of the season and second in as many games. The secondary assist was credited to Ty Nelson.
Jani Nyman sealed the victory with an empty net goal with 12 seconds left in the third period. Nyman's 14th of the season was also assisted by Nelson and helped secure the 2-0 win.
Goaltender Victor Ostman stopped all 17 Colorado shots for his second shutout of the season. The Firebirds outshot the Eagles 25-17. Coachella Valley finished the game 0-for-4 on the powerplay and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. With the win, the Firebirds' record improves to 27-17-5-0.
THREE STARS
3.) Trent Miner (COL) - The Eagles goaltender made 23 saves on 24 shots and only surrendered one goal in the defeat.
2.) Victor Ostman (CV) - Ostman stopped all 17 Eagles attempts to secure his second shutout of the season and 12thwin of the year.
1.) Carson Rehkopf (CV) - Rehkopf scored the game-winning goal with 2:30 left in regulation to help the Firebirds to victory.
Next Game
The Firebirds wrap up their road trip with a rematch against Colorado Eagles tomorrow, Saturday, February 21st in Loveland, CO. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. PT.
