Firebirds Score Late as Ostman's Shutout Stymies Colorado

Published on February 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Colorado Eagles on Friday night at Blue Arena by the final score of 2-0. Carson Rehkopf scored with 2:30 left in the third period and Victor Ostman stopped all 17 Colorado shots to help put the Firebirds back in the win column.

Following two period of goalless hockey, the Firebirds found the game's first goal in the final minutes of regulation. Lleyton Roed was sprung into the offensive zone and moved the puck to Carson Rehkopf between the circles. Rehkopf's shot went wide of the net and kicked back to him at the side of the crease for the put-in attempt. The goal was Rehkopf's 11th of the season and second in as many games. The secondary assist was credited to Ty Nelson.

Jani Nyman sealed the victory with an empty net goal with 12 seconds left in the third period. Nyman's 14th of the season was also assisted by Nelson and helped secure the 2-0 win.

Goaltender Victor Ostman stopped all 17 Colorado shots for his second shutout of the season. The Firebirds outshot the Eagles 25-17. Coachella Valley finished the game 0-for-4 on the powerplay and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. With the win, the Firebirds' record improves to 27-17-5-0.

THREE STARS

3.) Trent Miner (COL) - The Eagles goaltender made 23 saves on 24 shots and only surrendered one goal in the defeat.

2.) Victor Ostman (CV) - Ostman stopped all 17 Eagles attempts to secure his second shutout of the season and 12th win of the year.

1.) Carson Rehkopf (CV) - Rehkopf scored the game-winning goal with 2:30 left in regulation to help the Firebirds to victory.







American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.