Syracuse Crunch Blank Charlotte Checkers, 4-0

Published on February 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch left wing Jakob Pelletier vs. the Charlotte Checkers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Brandon Halverson and the Syracuse Crunch blanked the Charlotte Checkers, 4-0, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Lucas Mercuri led the team with two goals, while Jakob Pelletier and Tristan Allard contributed two assists each. The win advances the Crunch to 30-16-3-1 on the season as they build a seven-game winning streak.

Halverson stopped all 25 shots he faced for his league-leading fifth shutout of the season. Cooper Black turned aside 35-of-39 shots in net for the Checkers. The Syracuse power play converted on 1-of-4 opportunities and the penalty kill shut down both Charlotte man-advantages.

The Crunch opened scoring halfway through the first period. Cooper Flinton sent a lead pass ahead for Brendan Furry. He chased it down and skated the puck into the zone before dropping it back for Gabriel Szturc to score as he came down the slot. Five minutes later, Mercuri tipped in Pelletier's long wrister from the blue line to put Syracuse up by two.

Syracuse made it a 3-0 lead just 26 seconds into the middle frame with a power-play goal. Mitchell Chaffee dug the puck out during a battle in the corner and sent it along the end boards for Pelletier. He centered a quick pass for Ethan Gauthier to score while all alone out front. Mercuri then potted his second of the game at the 17:29 mark when he one-timed a feed from Dylan Duke in the right circle.

The Crunch continued to stave off the Checkers during the final 20-minute period to take the first win of the weekend. Syracuse hosts Charlotte for a rematch tomorrow night at 5 p.m.

Crunchables: Lucas Mercuri recorded his first career two-goal game tonight...This is the first seven-game win streak for the Crunch since the 2018-19 season...With an assist tonight, Dylan Duke has a new career-high in points (41).

