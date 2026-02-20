Griffins Sign Jackson Jutting to PTO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday signed forward Jackson Jutting to a professional tryout from the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks.

Jutting, an undrafted rookie out of Bemidji State University, has 45 points (22-23-45), 18 penalty minutes and a plus-13 rating in 48 games with Kansas City. He ranks among the team leaders in points (2nd), assists (2nd) and goals (1st), in addition to placing among the ECHL leaders in points (T11th) and goals (T5th). The 24-year-old made his professional debut on Oct. 17 against Rapid City, scoring a goal in the process. With the Mavericks, Jutting has 10 multi-point outings, which includes two two-goal nights and two three-point contests. Prior to turning pro, the Savage, Minnesota, native, spent five seasons in the collegiate ranks with Bemidji State (2022-25) and Colorado College (2020-22). Jutting won back-to-back CCHA Best Defensive Forward awards from 2023-25 and became a CCHA regular-season champion with Bemidji State in 2023-24. Throughout his collegiate career, Jutting posted 69 points (32-37-69) and 34 penalty minutes in 152 career games. The 5-foot-10 forward also logged one season in the USHL with Cedar Rapids in 2019-20, showing 27 points (11-16-27) in 47 appearances.

