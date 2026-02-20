Preview: Condors vs Wranglers, 7 p.m.

Published on February 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors look for their third straight win when they host the Calgary Wranglers at 7 p.m. Bakersfield is 4-1-1 in the season series.

LOOKING BACK

In the biggest comeback win of the season, the Condors erased a 3-0 first intermission deficit and beat the Coachella Valley Firebirds 4-3 on Wednesday. The Condors struck for three goals in the third period.

HAMMER TIME

James Hamblin has scored in five straight games and carries an eight-game scoring streak (7g-4a) into action tonight. He has 17 points (10g-7a) in his last 17 games and paces the Condors with a +14. His career high for goals is 21 in 64 games set in 2021-22. Wednesday was his 18th goal in 42 games.

WELCOME BACK DOUBLE NICKEL

Cam Dineen will return to the lineup tonight. The New Jersey native has played in just 17 games this season with nine points (2g-7a) after sustaining two separate injuries. His last game came on January 7 in San Jose.

PICKIN' BACK UP

Goaltender Calvin Pickard has joined the Condors after 2.5 seasons with the Edmonton Oilers. Since departing for Edmonton early in the 2023-24 season, Pickard went 39-23-4 in the regular season and 8-2-0 in the playoffs, helping the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Finals in back-to-back seasons.

SEE YA SAVVY

Matt Savoie was loaned to Bakersfield Tuesday and is expected to play for the team tonight. He has 18 points (9g-9a) in 58 games with the Oilers this season. He had 54 points (19g-35a) in 66 games last year with the Condors as a rookie.

G-W-JARVY

Roby Jarventie registered his ninth multi-point game of the season on Wednesday, including the game-winning marker. The goal was his 15th, third on the team.

HELPING OUT

Sam Poulin had two assists on Wednesday, his fifth multi-point game with the Condors. He has five points (1g-4a) on a four-game point streak.

WELCOME TO CONDORSTOWN

Alec Regula joined the Condors on a conditioning loan Wednesday and is expected to play tonight. After missing last season due to injury, Regula has played 29 games with the Oilers this season. He was originally drafted in the third round of the 2018 NHL Draft by Detroit.

KILLING IT

Bakersfield has the AHL's second best home penalty kill at 87.2%, allowing just 11 goals on 86 opportunities.

WALK THE LINE

Damien Carfagna had a career best three points on Wednesday. His seventh goal of the year pulled him into a tie for second among rookie blueliners.

WRANGLING CALGARY

The Condors have won four straight in the season series, outscoring Calgary 14-5 in the process. Three of the first six games in the series have gone to overtime. Isaac Howard had the overtime winner earlier in the month for Bakersfield.

CALGARY CALLING

Calgary has points in five of its last 10 games, but just two victories. Rory Kerins scored twice to help the Wranglers to a shootout win over Manitoba on Monday.

UP NEXT

The Condors hit the road for a four-game road trip next week with two in Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday before wrapping up in Coachella Valley and Ontario on Saturday and Sunday. Bakersfield's next home game is Field Trip Day against Colorado on Tuesday, March 3 at 10:30 a.m.

CONDORS vs WRANGLERS

PUCK DROP: 7:00 p.m.

Dignity Health Arena; Bakersfield, Calif.

PROMOTION: Condors Fighting Cancer presented by Dignity Health, Rodriguez & Associates, Eyewitness News, and KGEO SportsTalk. The Condors will wear specialty jerseys for an auction to benefit local pediatric cancer warriors. Fill out an I FIGHT FOR card at the game for a special moment. Plus it's a $3 Beer Friday with Michelob Ultra and Mango Cart just $3 from doors open through the start of the second period. (Click here for tickets)

GET IN ON THE GOLDEN TICKET: Matt Savoie was reassigned to the Condors and you have a chance to win his #22 Condors Fighting Cancer Jersey on Friday. Only 100 tickets will be sold at $30 each. No limit on how many you can purchase. (Click here to purchase golden tickets)

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night and the Kern County Public Works First Goal Fan Poll.







American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.