Ostman's 19-Save Shutout Lifts Coachella Valley to 2-0 Win over Eagles

Published on February 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO - Coachella Valley goaltender Victor Ostman stopped all 19 shots he faced, while forward Carson Rehkopf scored the game-winner with 2:30 remaining in the contest, as the Firebirds defeated the Colorado Eagles 2-0 on Friday. Coachella Valley forward Jani Nyman tacked on an empty-netter, as the Eagles 19 shots were the fewest for Colorado this season.

The first period would see each team earn one opportunity on the power play, but neither side would be able to convert, as the Eagles and Firebirds left for the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

The second period would see the goaltenders hold serve yet again, as Colorado and Coachella Valley were forced to depart for the second intermission with game still deadlocked at 0-0.

Late in the third period, Rehkopf would field a rebound at the bottom of the left-wing circle before lighting the lamp with a wrister, putting the Firebirds on top 1-0 with only 2:30 left to play.

The Eagles would pull goalie Trent Miner in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Nyman who would capitalize with an empty-netter from the red line, rounding out the 2-0 score at the 19:48 mark of the final frame.

Miner suffered the loss in net, allowing one goal on 24 shots, as Colorado finished the night going 0-for-1 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Saturday, February 21st at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.